Apprentices invited to celebrate success at the East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024

North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 at York Racecourse.

Following the resounding success of their Apprenticeship Awards in 2023, the Pocklington Post’s parent company National World, has proudly announced that it will continue its commitment to fostering talent and skill development across the UK and Northern Ireland in 2024.

This year, National World will deliver nine Apprenticeship Awards, with four dedicated awards in Yorkshire's North, East, West and South regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We aim to showcase not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support from their employers, mentors, and training providers.

Celebrating success at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023

Apprenticeships provide a unique approach to education, training, and career development.

The hands-on learning experience, coupled with the opportunity to earn while you learn, makes apprenticeships a dynamic pathway for individuals exploring diverse industries, from traditional trades to cutting-edge fields like technology and healthcare.

Join us in celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network in East Yorkshire at the highly anticipated and inaugural East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We take great pride in announcing that this year, we are privileged to have Hudsons Contracts as our headline sponsor.

A winning smile

With 14 meticulously curated categories, this event is a tribute to the exceptional contributions that are moulding the future of apprenticeships in the region.

David Jackson, Founder and Chairman of Hudson Contract, said “We are proud to sponsor the inaugural East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

"We feel it is important to recognise the commitment made by everyone involved in delivering apprenticeships and this event is a great opportunity to champion and celebrate the achievements of apprentices, employers and training providers in our local region”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones.

The coveted trophies

Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.

For those seeking guidance on crafting compelling entries, our FREE 40-minute crash course is a valuable resource.

Join the virtual course on Friday, March 1st, at 10 am, by registering through the link on the event website footer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, 19th September, held at MKM Stadium, Hull. Register by visiting www.eyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 6pm on Wednesday, July 17.

We invite you to join our journey of celebration, recognising the achievements of East Yorkshire's apprenticeship community.

Seize the opportunity to network, learn, and honour the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships.

​Award Categories

SME Employer of the Year, Sponsored by Hudsons Contracts

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large Employer of the YearOpen to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion ProgrammeOpen to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the YearThis category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the YearFor an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advanced Apprentice of the YearFor an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Degree Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by First Intuition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Hudsons Contracts

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

​Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by BAE Systems

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year

Open to colleges, organisations or businesses that provide the training element of an apprenticeship programme to a business or organisation.