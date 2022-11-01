Archers of Bridlington and Burton Agnes enjoy spooky shoot to celebrate Halloween

The Archers of Bridlington and Burton Agnes line-up for a spooktacular photograph. Photo submitted

Dracula, Dark Elf, The Addams Family, ghosts, horses, knights, witches, zombies, skeletons, scarecrows, a Jedi Knight, Undertaker, Death, Cruella de Vil, pumpkins and the Phantom of the Opera were seen setting targets up ready for the themed shoot.

An ABBA spokesman said: “After the shoot, all retired to the sports hall for bats blood and Dracula’s fingers, followed by scarily tasty refreshments supplied by all the members, which was very impressive

“Best costume went to Eddie dressed as a knight. second place was The Addams Family (Robert, Fiona, Amelia, Charlotte and Edward C) and in third place was Karen H dressed as an Evil Elf. Another great day for the club which is growing.

“Well done to Karen D our tournament organiser and also to our catering crew Mike and Caz S

“Finally thank you to Jo S for all the ABBA score boards and ABBA bags full of treats.”

Lord Paramount for the prize giving was Will S

The results were:

Adults: 1st place. Sue J; 2nd place Laura S; 3rd Stuart H.

Juniors: 1st Charlie M; 2nd Lucas O; 3rd Edward C.

Badges were also given out:

252 white badge Nicki O for Recurve

3 Gold end Badge Karen H Longbow

6 Gold end badge Caz S compound