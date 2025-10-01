Are you going to Scarborough Fair? - Here's when rides will be half price
Scarborough Fair has been a major feature in the town calendar for over fifty years and brings with it a huge collection of thrill rides, family rides and children’s attractions.
Teenagers can enjoy a ride on the Tagada, while families will love the Dodgems, funhouse, Disco Fever and King Frogs.
Admission is free, and on Thursday (October 2) from 3pm to 6pm all rides will be half price.
Co-organiser, fun fair operator Stewart Robinson, is promising an exciting fair which will illuminate the night sky, creating a glow over Scarborough which can be seen for miles around.
Scarborough Fair will open Wednesday from 5pm to 10.30pm, Thursday from 3pm – 10.30pm, Friday from 5pm to 10.30pm and Saturday from 1pm to 10.30pm.