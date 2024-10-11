Arla’s 'udderly' amazing support for New Pasture Lane Community Centre
As part of a nationwide initiative to ensure fresh dairy provision in charities, New Pasture Lane Community Centre will benefit from the donation of a fully stocked and sponsored fridge from Arla.
This comes after insights from the charity FareShare estimated 450,000 people who rely on its schemes do not have access to fresh dairy, with many forced to decline donations due to a lack of storage facilities.
Jonathan Dixon, senior vice president at Arla, said: “We are on a mission to enhance the accessibility of nutritious dairy products for communities across the UK. Too many charities have to turn away fresh dairy donations because they have nowhere to store it, but by working with FareShare we hope to overcome that.”
