Arla’s 'udderly' amazing support for New Pasture Lane Community Centre

By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Oct 2024, 16:10 BST
New Pasture Lane Community Centre will benefit from a fully stocked and sponsored fridge from Arla.New Pasture Lane Community Centre will benefit from a fully stocked and sponsored fridge from Arla.
A Bridlington-based charity is receiving support from dairy cooperative Arla to help those in need increase their intake of dairy.

As part of a nationwide initiative to ensure fresh dairy provision in charities, New Pasture Lane Community Centre will benefit from the donation of a fully stocked and sponsored fridge from Arla.

This comes after insights from the charity FareShare estimated 450,000 people who rely on its schemes do not have access to fresh dairy, with many forced to decline donations due to a lack of storage facilities.

Jonathan Dixon, senior vice president at Arla, said: “We are on a mission to enhance the accessibility of nutritious dairy products for communities across the UK. Too many charities have to turn away fresh dairy donations because they have nowhere to store it, but by working with FareShare we hope to overcome that.”

