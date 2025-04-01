Armed forces charity SSAFA visits pupils from Fyling Hall School as a charity of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fyling Hall School has chosen the Armed Forces charity SSAFA as one of its charities of the year for the 2024/2025 academic year, with students taking part in a series of fundraising efforts across terms.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fyling Hall has a long tradition of educating and providing a second home for children from Armed Forces families.

And, each year, the school gives its two Head Students – this year, Alec and Olivia – the opportunity to select a local charity to support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since several students at Fyling Hall School have military links, including serving and veteran family members, while others aspire to join the Armed Forces, one of the Head Students chose SSAFA, which stands for Soldiers', Sailors' and Airmen's Families Association.

Fyling Hall School Head Students Olivia and Alec.

Fundraising efforts have so far included an entry donation for its annual Halloween events and festivities, while non-uniform days and coin drives spread through the past two terms also supported the charity.

As part of the annual campaign, the school welcomed members of SSAFA’s North Yorkshire branch to a recent assembly.

Beverley Robb, Divisional Secretary for North Yorkshire, shared SSAFA’s story from its inception in 1885 to this year as it celebrates its 140th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students gained an insight into the breadth of practical and emotional support SSAFA provides to the Armed Forces community, helping them gain a better understanding of how their fundraising will positively impact serving personnel, veterans and their families.

A final non-uniform day and bake sale took place to fundraise as much as possible before the exam season starts.

Fyling Hall Headmaster Steven Allen was a boarder at Fyling Hall while his parents served in the Armed Forces.

He said: “Several pupils have military links, so supporting SSAFA has meant a lot to many of our students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our Charity of the Year programme encourages creativity and fosters a sense of school spirit as students come together – often with a bit of fun – to support a good, local cause.

“The presentation from SSAFA really helped students understand just what their fundraising for the charity will mean.”

Beverley added: “We are very grateful to the pupils at Fyling Hall School for choosing SSAFA as their Charity of the Year.

"I had a great time visiting the students, who were really engaged with what we do.”