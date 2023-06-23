Scarborough Armed Forces Day returns tomorrow, Saturday, June 24.

The contribution of service men and women, reservists, veterans and their families across North Yorkshire will be recognised during the annual Armed Forces Day celebrations on Saturday, June 24, in the seaside resort.

The one-day free event will run from 11am until 5pm, starting with a welcome from Scarborough Town Crier, David Birdsall.

Thousands of people are expected to enjoy the sights and sounds of a variety of aerobatic displays in the skies above Scarborough’s South Bay.

These include The Strikemasters at 11.30am, The Titans Display Team at 1pm, Miles Messenger Air Display at 2pm and The Starlings Aerobatic Team display at 3.30pm.

There will be plenty of entertainment on the ground thanks to marching bands, military parades, live demonstrations and interactive exhibits and for the first time ever, a life-sized vintage Army jeep-type vehicle created out of cardboard and paper will be displayed on the West Pier as part of the main event.

In addition, huge crowds are expected to browse around the stalls from charities, partners and military organisations on the seafront. Military families will be able to visit the Heroes Welcome stall near the entrance to the West Pier to claim a resort hosting pack containing lots of freebies and special offers for refreshments and local attractions.

The busiest place will be down on Scarborough's South Bay itself, down on the seafront. We anticipate hustle and bustle down there on the day, with a carnival atmosphere for those who like to be in the thick of it.

Spectators who prefer less congestion might want to head for St Nicholas Gardens or the Town Hall Gardens where views of the display will be superb, and space will be more readily available.

Locals, and those who know Scarborough well will almost certainly head up above the Spa, towards South Cliff in and around the Esplanade - or, if you want to soak yourself in historic splendour, a small fee to get into the castle will give you a king and queen's eye view.

Motorists are being reminded that a number of road closures will be in place on the day between 5am and 9pm. These include Sandside, Foreshore Road, Blands Cliff, Eastborough (from Globe Street to Foreshore Road), East Sandgate (from Tuthill to Eastborough) and Quay Street.

Pre-arranged deliveries to businesses will be permitted until 8.30am, with access via Aquarium Top at the roundabout at the southern end of Foreshore Road.

The West Pier car park will be closed to general parking from 6pm on Friday, June 23, to 9pm on Saturday, June 24. Quay Street and Eastborough car parks will also be closed on Saturday, June 24, from 5am to 9pm. All three car parks are being used for the event.

Parking on the day is going to be at a premium. We'd advise you to get there early if you need to park your car, or to find ways into town that do not require a car.