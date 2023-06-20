News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Armed Forces Day celebrations turn spotlight on veteran support in Scarborough

Armed Forces Day celebrations return to Scarborough this weekend, with thousands of veterans and visitors expected to descend on the town, but what is life like after leaving the armed forces, and what support is available for those who no longer serve?
By Louise Perrin
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:57 BST

Reporter Louise Perrin met with chairman of the Scarborough branch of the Royal British Legion, Matt O’Brien and the secretary of the Scarborough Royal Naval Association, Chris Hall to discover what is on offer to former service personnel in Scarborough.

Mr Hall said: “The Royal Naval Association does a lot for veterans through Project Semaphore. When they leave the service, each veteran is given an ipad so they can stay in touch with their former shipmates, friends and family etc. There is a big push to ensure that their mental health is looked after."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Royal Naval Association meets on the first Sunday of each month at the Railway Club at 11am. Mr Hall said: “The dress code is very informal, the meetings tend to follow the same structure each time, there is the dedication of the staff, we remember the lost and have a tot of rum.”

Standard bearers at the flag raising for Armed Forces Day in ScarboroughStandard bearers at the flag raising for Armed Forces Day in Scarborough
Standard bearers at the flag raising for Armed Forces Day in Scarborough
Most Popular

People travel from as far away as York, Malton, Filey and Bridlington to attend the meeting which attracts members from all areas of the Royal Navy including WRNs and Royal Marines and after the meeting there is a social element where people can relax and share stories.

Mr O’Brien, has recently taken over as chair of the Scarborough Branch of the Royal British Legion. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Angler’s Club at 7.30pm, he said: “One of our main aims is to get the younger vets to join and help them to change their minds about what the Legion is, we currently have only 10 members under the age of 50.

"The Royal British Legion works hard to get ex-service peronnel the support they need. We also have a couple of widows in our branch. They can still be members, they’re still part of the military family.”Mr Hall said: “ When I left the Navy, I joined the fire service, which had the same camaraderie, but a lot of those going into civvy street have nothing and suffer from depression.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both Mr Hall and Mr O’Brien are now keen to work with other organisations in the town including the Green Howards Association, Royal Yorkshire Regiment Association, Royal Signals Association and the RAF Association, and there are plans for them all to join together for social events on regular occasions going forwards.

Chris Hall secretary of the Royal Naval Association.Chris Hall secretary of the Royal Naval Association.
Chris Hall secretary of the Royal Naval Association.

Both Mr Hall and Mr O’Brien are also keen to encourage ex-servicemen and women to attend the Armed Forces Breakfast Club which meets on the third saturday of every month at the Carousel on Falconer’s Road at 9.30am.

The club currently has around 130 active members on Facebook, with around 70 attending each breakfast club, partners and children are welcome.

To find out more about the Royal Naval Association email Chris Hall on [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To find out more about the Scarborough Branch of the Royal British Legion email Matt O’Brien at [email protected]

Matt O'Brien chairman of the Scarborough branch of the Royal British LegionMatt O'Brien chairman of the Scarborough branch of the Royal British Legion
Matt O'Brien chairman of the Scarborough branch of the Royal British Legion
Read More
IN PICTURES: Scarborough Armed Forces Day Flag Raising Ceremony takes place at t...
Related topics:ScarboroughRoyal British Legion