Armed Forces Day celebrations turn spotlight on veteran support in Scarborough

Reporter Louise Perrin met with chairman of the Scarborough branch of the Royal British Legion, Matt O’Brien and the secretary of the Scarborough Royal Naval Association, Chris Hall to discover what is on offer to former service personnel in Scarborough.

Mr Hall said: “The Royal Naval Association does a lot for veterans through Project Semaphore. When they leave the service, each veteran is given an ipad so they can stay in touch with their former shipmates, friends and family etc. There is a big push to ensure that their mental health is looked after."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Naval Association meets on the first Sunday of each month at the Railway Club at 11am. Mr Hall said: “The dress code is very informal, the meetings tend to follow the same structure each time, there is the dedication of the staff, we remember the lost and have a tot of rum.”

Standard bearers at the flag raising for Armed Forces Day in Scarborough

People travel from as far away as York, Malton, Filey and Bridlington to attend the meeting which attracts members from all areas of the Royal Navy including WRNs and Royal Marines and after the meeting there is a social element where people can relax and share stories.

Mr O’Brien, has recently taken over as chair of the Scarborough Branch of the Royal British Legion. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Angler’s Club at 7.30pm, he said: “One of our main aims is to get the younger vets to join and help them to change their minds about what the Legion is, we currently have only 10 members under the age of 50.

"The Royal British Legion works hard to get ex-service peronnel the support they need. We also have a couple of widows in our branch. They can still be members, they’re still part of the military family.”Mr Hall said: “ When I left the Navy, I joined the fire service, which had the same camaraderie, but a lot of those going into civvy street have nothing and suffer from depression.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Mr Hall and Mr O’Brien are now keen to work with other organisations in the town including the Green Howards Association, Royal Yorkshire Regiment Association, Royal Signals Association and the RAF Association, and there are plans for them all to join together for social events on regular occasions going forwards.

Chris Hall secretary of the Royal Naval Association.

Both Mr Hall and Mr O’Brien are also keen to encourage ex-servicemen and women to attend the Armed Forces Breakfast Club which meets on the third saturday of every month at the Carousel on Falconer’s Road at 9.30am.

The club currently has around 130 active members on Facebook, with around 70 attending each breakfast club, partners and children are welcome.

To find out more about the Royal Naval Association email Chris Hall on [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the Scarborough Branch of the Royal British Legion email Matt O’Brien at [email protected]