Twice postponed due to the pandemic, the town is set to welcome thousands of spectators to see the RAF aerobatic displays above the South Bay as part of the Armed Forces Day national event on Saturday June 25.

Last month a Royal Navy Merlin helicopter flew over Scarborough Castle and a Royal Marine team abseiled down the castle's keep, unfurling the Armed Forces Day flag, to mark a 100-day countdown until the event.

One of the world's premier aerobatic display teams – the Red Arrows – will take their distinctive red Hawk jets to the skies for 20 minutes to display their formations and skills, it has been confirmed.

The hosting by Scarborough of a national Armed Forces Day in 2020 was postponed; instead the Red Arrows flew over to pay tribute to the armed forces. (Photo: MoD/Crown copyright)

The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, widely recognised as the UK's premier military parachute display team, will also attend and kick off the day's events with their demonstration of freefall and canopy skills.

Completing the day's aerial displays will be a flypast of the Avro Lancaster, Supermarine Spitfire and Hawker Hurricane of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Stuart Clark, Scarborough Council's head of operations, venues and events, said: "We are over the moon to have secured four of the RAF’s most prized air assets for this year's Armed Forces Day national event in Scarborough.

"We know from our previous events how much of a crowd-puller the Red Arrows are and the popularity of the other jaw-dropping aerial displays.

Scarborough Sea Cadets with The Royal Marines at the launch event.

"We are excited about pulling out all the stops to make the event weekend a fitting tribute to our Armed Forces and a triumphant return for the national event after two years' absence."

Commodore Phil Waterhouse, Joint Military Commander of the Armed Forces Day national event and Naval Regional Commander Northern England and the Isle of Man, said:

"I'm delighted to confirm that the Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight as well as operational aircraft from the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Air Force, will join sailors, Marines and soldiers in what promises to be a spectacular Armed Forces Day national event in Scarborough this June.

"Iconic in the skies and unmistakable to British eyes, these aircraft are a fitting representation of the unique relationship between the Armed Forces community and the people they serve – a relationship we look forward to celebrating across the borough of Scarborough after two years of waiting."

Service personnel wave from the Merlin helicopter flypast.

Scarborough has two ships affiliated with the town: HMS Duncan, a Type 45 destroyer that recently underwent a refit, and tanker RFA Wave Ruler, which is not active presently.

Cllr Tony Randerson has previously said that "hopefully" trips can be organised over to the two ships, but that plans have not been finalised.

The Royal Navy said for security reasons it cannot reveal the attendance of specific ships until much closer to the time, with conversations ongoing at Whitehall.

The event, which attracts more than 200,000 people and figures including the Prime Minister, was meant to be held in the summers of 2020 and 2021 but was twice postponed due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

Lord Lieutenant Joanna Ropner with Commodore Phil Waterhouse at Scarborough Castle.

Armed Forces Day is a national celebration and public show of support for those currently serving in the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as well as veterans, reservists and their families.

Celebrations begin on Monday June 20 when the Armed Forces Day flag is raised around the country.