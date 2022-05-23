The town is set to welcome thousands of spectators to see RAF aerobatic displays above the South Bay as part of the Armed Forces Day national event on Saturday June 25.

The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Collingwood is part of one of the world’s most versatile and entertaining military music organisations, the Royal Marines Band Service.

The Armed Forces Day National Event Evening Concert will take place at Scarborough Spa at 7.30pm and will be an entertaining evening of diverse and enjoyable music.

With a rich heritage and a programme encompassing everything from the traditional, soloists, pop and classics, there promises to be something for everyone.

Cllr Tony Randerson, Armed Forces Day national event champion for Scarborough Borough Council, said: "What better way to round off what promises to be a spectacular Armed Forces Day than with the sounds of the Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood in the glorious setting of Scarborough Spa.

"We're very excited to finally welcome the Armed Forces Day national event to Scarborough with a packed programme of events for people of all ages to enjoy."

The show has been made possible by one of the event's sponsors, Parkdean Resorts, with the concert supporting the Royal British Legion.

Scarborough Sea Cadets with The Royal Marines at the launch event.

Steve Richards, Parkdean Resorts CEO, said: "We are thrilled to be a key partner of Armed Forces Day 2022.

"Sponsoring this event is a great opportunity for us to show how proud we are to support our service people and thank them for their tremendous contribution to our country."

The RAF's Red Arrows will be the highlight event during an afternoon which includes displays from an RAF Typhoon, the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, and the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will be performing the same night at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The hosting by Scarborough of a national Armed Forces Day in 2020 was postponed; instead the Red Arrows flew over to pay tribute to the armed forces. (Photo: MoD/Crown copyright)