Armed Forces Day: Scarborough's national event celebrations will be a 'day to remember'

After two years of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Scarborough's famed South Bay will play host to military parades, numerous musical performances and aerial flypasts.

Cllr Tony Randerson, Scarborough Council's armed forces champion, said: "It's the council officers and Ministry of Defence who have done a magnificent job and I'm really excited that after three years of planning, we're finally there!"

The week-long celebrations will begin on Monday June 20 in Scarborough, Whitby, and Filey with a flag-raising ceremony which will see the Royal Navy's counter mine vessel, HMS Brocklesby, deliver the flag.

The hosting by Scarborough of a national Armed Forces Day in 2020 was postponed; instead the Red Arrows flew over to pay tribute to the armed forces. (Photo: © MOD and Crown Copyright)

The event has been a major logistical effort from organising security to transport, with thousands of people expected to attend.

"All the tanks, equipment, the various services will be in-situ some time Thursday or Friday, and then it's all systems go for Saturday morning," Cllr Randerson said.

Unsure of the number of people that could turn up on the day, the council's armed forces champion is nevertheless optimistic that despite likely disruptions to transport links owing to cancelled rail services over strike action, people will turn up.

"If the weather is fine, I think we're going to be rammed to the rafters with people on the seafront and it's going to be a riot of colour."

HMS Westminster will be moored off Scarborough in South Bay. (Photo: © MOD and Crown Copyright)

Though they declined to comment specifically on the rail strikes, the council has said it will be laying on "free temporary park and ride services for one day on Saturday 25".

The event will also see large numbers of current and past service personnel taking part, with Cllr Randerson saying there were "really good vibes from all the various services who were determined to make it a day to remember".

However, he also stressed that "as the armed forces champion, it's about looking after the veterans, that's my job.

"Any veterans that we've got in the borough that come along and need help or assistance with various issues they can come to me, not just on the day but 365 days a year."

Scarborough's Armed Forces Day celebrations before the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is unclear what the financial cost of organising such a large-scale event will be for Scarborough Council, though it was already budgeted by the previous authority administration and according to the Armed Forces Day website, next year's organiser will receive a £25,000 grant.

Cllr Randerson adds that the headline sponsors of the day, Tesco, have been "absolutely brilliant" and that a number of sponsors have contributed "to ensure this day will be as financially well backed as humanly possible".