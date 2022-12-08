Staff at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust were left impressed when Bob, who served in the Royal Corps of Signals, painted an amazing portrait of Her Majesty.

Now mounted and signed prints of the artwork are on display at both Cross Lane Hospital in Scarborough and Foss Lane Hospital in York, following a special commission by the Trust.

“Bob is an involvement member with our Trust, and we really value his work,” said Nicky Scott, associate director of nursing for North Yorkshire and York at TEWV.

This photo was taken in 1961, when Bob was a Junior Pipe Major and presented to Royalty. Pictured left to right are: Lt Col LHM Gregory, Bob Etherton with his pipes, Major General L de M Thullier and the then Princess Royal. (Princess Mary – the aunt of Queen Elizabeth II).

“Not only is Bob a talented artist, but he’s also a veteran, so it just felt so right to commission this work.”

Bob was born in 1944, four months before D-Day, and grew up in post-war Kent. At just 15 he enlisted as a junior soldier – as it paid twice as much as a paper round.

He went on to serve as Special Operator in the Signals and, in junior service, he was Pipe Major in the regimental band.His lengthy military career also took him around the world.

First came Germany in 1962, followed by Borneo, Singapore, Cyprus, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, the Falklands, Northern Ireland – and then Germany again, several times.

He was commissioned in 1982 and retired in the rank of major in 1992.

After that, he attained a First Class Honours degree and trained as a teacher – spending two decades in education.

In 2015, after a tragic experience, he became an inpatient of TEWV – but drew on his military background, the love of his family and the help of Trust staff to find a road to recovery.

“My five weeks as an inpatient were a kaleidoscope of experiences through the prism of mental illness,” Bob, who lives near Ripon recalls.

“But all experiences contribute to learning.

"There can be positive outcomes from even the most difficult situations.”

Just six months after his hospital stay, Bob was asked if he would like to become an involvement member of the Trust – to help develop services for people in the future.

He agreed to “give it a try” and, over the past few years, has taken part in workshops, focus groups, meetings, interview boards, recruitment drives and presentations.

“Working with the Trust has contributed much towards my recovery and personal development, and a wider view of its world,” he said.

“I feel that my contributions are valued, as are those of other service users and carers.

"The Trust can, and does, boost morale in challenging and difficult times.

“I have met, and continue to meet, good people on both sides of the medication, so to speak, and it contributes much to my well-being journey and happy state of mind.”

Indeed, Bob’s work with TEWV – as well as the discovery of his hitherto unknown talents for painting and drawing– are all activities which he finds very therapeutic and rewarding.

“We really value Bob’s work as an involvement member,” said Nicky.

