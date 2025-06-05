Arriva North East responds after visiting vicar hits out at Whitby park and ride buses over 'serious' safety issue

Rev Mark Edwards, on holiday in Whitby with his wife Lesley, raised a safety concern on Arriva buses.

A vicar visiting the Whitby area has hit out at a ‘serious’ safety issue on the town’s park and ride bus service after apparently being told by a driver there were no hammers on board to break glass in the event of an emergency.

But Arriva North East claims that all hammers were in place after a safety review.

Rev Mark Edwards, a clergyman from Newcastle, and his wife Lesley recently took a break from their parish ministry to visit “beautiful” Whitby.

They stayed in a holiday cottage in Sleights and made use of the Park and Ride service to travel into town.

“However, during one of our journeys into Whitby, I encountered something deeply concerning,” said Mark.

“My wife and I were seated upstairs on the Park and Ride bus.

"There, clearly displayed on several windows, were signs stating: ‘In case of emergency, break glass with hammer.’

"Naturally, I looked for the hammer - and found none.

“I asked the driver about this.

"He confirmed that there were, in fact, no hammers on board.”

Mark wrote directly to Arriva North East about the safety issue and said that in the event of a fire, collision, or other emergency, passengers — including families with young children or those with mobility needs — must be able to rely on the safety signage and equipment provided.

“I raise this concern not to criticise individuals, but because I care - about the town, the visitors who come in large numbers throughout the year, and the staff who work hard to deliver this important service,” he said.

"Everyone deserves the assurance that safety standards are being met.

He hoped the company would take swift action to review and rectify the situation.

The Whitby Gazette contacted Arriva North East to see what was happening.

A spokesperson said: “We take safety extremely seriously and acted swiftly to investigate as soon as this concern was raised.

“A full check of our Park and Ride fleet has confirmed that all emergency hammers are present and in place and were on the dates mentioned.

"There has been no removal or tampering with the equipment.

“We are following up with the drivers to clarify the conversation and ensure any questions from customers are answered accurately and confidently in future.”