Arsenal ladies supporters back Hinderwell's Beth Mead on her Ovarian Cancer Action walk

Arsenal FC ladies supporters are rallying round Whitby’s England football star Beth Mead, as she is set to captain a national walking challenge for Ovarian Cancer Action in memory of her mum June.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:04 GMT
Beth, 28, who plays her club football for Arsenal ladies, is urging people across the country to join the Walk in Her Name challenge to support life-saving research for ovarian cancer – the challenge involves walking 100KM during March.

She lost her mum June to the disease early last year – and a group of Arsenal women’s supporters are backing the cause, having raised nearly £12,000 when they did the walk last year.

Georgia Loveys, one of the Gunners fans, said: “Arsenal Women FC supporters have decided to come together to raise awareness and important funds in memory of June Mead.

Arsenal ladies supporters raised £12,000 on their Ovarian cancer walk.Arsenal ladies supporters raised £12,000 on their Ovarian cancer walk.
"She was a loving wife to Richard and mum to her children and of course saw Beth Mead excel in her career.

"We all know how proud she was of Beth and how proud she would continue to be of Beth’s strength and resilience during difficult times.

“We hope that by raising awareness amongst our fan base, we will highlight symptoms that some may otherwise choose to ignore.

"We want to support those with Ovarian Cancer to witness the milestones of their own children and families.

"This is a collective step forward.

"We walk together, we are not alone; No Woman Left Behind.”

Their Instagram account is: awsc_walkinhername and the Just Giving link is https://www.justgiving.com/team/awfc-wihn2024 if you wish to donate.

