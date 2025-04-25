Artist transforms Scarborough beach into a stunning whale with help from the BDMLR and OP Seabird

By Claudia Bowes
Published 25th Apr 2025, 15:30 BST
The Humpback Whale looked stunning in the Scarborough sand. Photo courtesy of BDMLR.The Humpback Whale looked stunning in the Scarborough sand. Photo courtesy of BDMLR.
Talented artist Fred Brown delighted crowds in Scarborough with his sand art this Easter bank holiday, with the help of British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) medics and OP Seabird.

The two teams came together with Mr Brown and took part in a therapeutic raking exercise on the beach in order to create a stunning image of a Humpback Whale, alongside the BDMLR goals.

A spokesperson for BDMLR said via Facebook: “It was an adrenaline rush to get the piece complete before the tide came and washed it away, and so that Fred could capture the work by drone. Standing back showed the brilliant piece in its glory, but the best views were at the bridge behind us - wow!

“We are extremely grateful for his time and efforts, and for the many members of the public who all came over to learn about BDMLR and OP Seabird.”

The BDMLR medics and OP Seabird helped rake the image into the sand. Photo courtesy of BDMLR.The BDMLR medics and OP Seabird helped rake the image into the sand. Photo courtesy of BDMLR.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/bigbeachart/ to see more of Fred Brown's art.

Visit https://bdmlr.org.uk/ for more about the BDMLR and visit https://yorkshiremarinenaturepartnership.org.uk/collaborate/operation-seabird/ for more on OP Seabird.

