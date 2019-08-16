Artist who created Freddie Gilroy sculpture in Scarborough unveils similar new piece

Ray Lonsdale, creator of the Freddie Gilroy sculpture on North Bay, has unveiled a new work in Cumbria

The statue, called Sunset for the common man but nicknamed Big Fella by residents, was commissioned by Silloth businessman Peter Richardson and depicts a man sitting on a bench looking out over the Solway with his dog.

Another of Ray Lonsdale's sculptures - The Smugglers Apprentice - on Merchant's Row in Scarborough.

Mr Richardson, who died last year, wanted the sculpture to be placed on the sea front, though he wished to remain anonymous.

However, after his identity was revealed on social media, Mr Richardson's son Paul confirmed he had ordered the work.

Ray Lonsdale almost always includes a few lines of text in his statues but due to the nature of this commission inscribed only 'Look At That View'.

Ray Lonsdale with the Freddie Gilroy sculpture on North Bay.

Since the identity was revealed Mr Lonsdale posted the following on social media to accompany the statue.

Days of wonder then petty insecurities,

Followed by swagger and poise and missed opportunities,

Then down the other side on polished runner,

Ray Lonsdale with Maureen Robinson, who bought his sculpture The Tunney on South Bay.

Faster and further from invincible summer,

Crashing through the brief autumn blaze,

As you scream from sunrise to sunset days.

Then for the dog who couldn’t give a jot about the sunset

‘Sunset for the Common Dog’

Kick the ball, kick the ball,

Kick the ball,

Go on KICK THE BALL.

This is the twenty fourth sculpture from the artist who has also made several in the Scarborough area - The Tunney on North Pier, South Bay, The Smuggler's Apprentice on Merchant's Row, A High Tide in Short Wellies on Coble Landing in Filey, Pull Don't Push in Dalby Forest and the much-loved Freddie Gilroy and the Belsen Stragglers on North Bay.

Freddie is based on a retired miner who was one of the first soldiers to liberate the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany at the end of World War Two.

Maureen Robinson, of Scarborough, purchased the giant statue for £48,000 in 2011 a month before it was due to leave the town.

Mrs Robinson has since purchased other sculptures by the artist for Scarborough.