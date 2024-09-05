Artists prepare to help launch new Pilgrim’s Trail in the North York Moors National Park

St Aelred's Pilgrim trail.

Artists are preparing to help celebrate the launch of a new pilgrim’s trail in the North York Moors that will honour a 12th Century saint whose message on friendship still resonates today.

The 41-mile Saint Aelred’s Pilgrim trail, which will link the 12 churches in the Benefice of Helmsley and Upper Ryedale, will officially launch on Saturday September 14, midway through the North York Moors National Park’s Mindful Month.

The trail has been created to honour Aelred, a monastic leader who was Abbot of Rievaulx Abbey from 1147-1167.

He was a keen walker and author who wrote On Spiritual Friendship in which he highlights the importance of having friends to turn to during troubled times, as well as sharing happy moments.

Horse riding on St Aelred's trail, near Bilsdale.

As well as a Gathering Walk, when people and horse riders will follow a 12-mile stretch of the trail between Hawnby and Rievaulx, the September launch will also see artists preparing exhibitions and installations within each of the churches.

Among the art on display will be an eight-foot high embroidery display by Helmsley Arts Group depicting various belongings that walkers and cyclists would have including a rucksack, compass, map and bike.

There will also be a labyrinth created by artist Peter Clark on the village green at Old Byland; and a display of photographic portraits by Valerie Mather for her project Yorkshire Born & Bred: Farming Life.

Kirkbymoorside photographer Gareth Jenkins and artist Libby Pearson are producing a collection called Voices of the Moors, recording interviews with people who have a connection to the churches and local area, and documenting their lives through photographs.

The trail will be open to all, regardless of their faith, in a bid to make it a modern-day pilgrimage.

Soon, a waymarked version of the trail utilising the network of bridleways, will open up the pilgrimage to horse riders and cyclists.

Beginning and ending in Helmsley, the trail threads through the dales, moorland and farmland along existing rights of way, linking the two churches in the market town with 10 other historic rural places of worship at East Moors, Bilsdale, Hawnby, Old Byland, Scawton, Cold Kirby, three in Rievaulx including the Abbey, and Sproxton.

A guidebook will also highlight historical points of interest along the way.

A pilgrim passport will also be in the offing for those completing all 41 miles.

Rev Melanie Burnside, Vicar of the parishes of Helmsley and Upper Ryedale, said: “The churches of the trail have been part of the landscape and fabric of life here for hundreds of years.

"We are hoping that pilgrims and visitors will rediscover them and how they tell the story of our faith in Jesus here in the North, joining in with the Archbishop of York's campaign inspired by our Northern Saints that offers 'light from the past and hope for the future'.

“We also want to offer opportunities for walkers, riders and cyclists to take time out of their busy lives, to exercise, to pause, to reflect for the benefit of their physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing in our beautiful part of the world.”

People are welcome to join The Gathering Walk on 14 September – visit www.saintaelredspilgrimtrail.com to pre-register.

The North York Moors National Park’s Mindful Month runs throughout September with a programme of events.