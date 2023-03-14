Arts group at Glaisdale, near Whitby, preparing for mini arts festival in village

Glaisdale village

Starting off as an idea to showcase winners of their two competitions – last year’s 3-Minute Drama and this year’s 3-Minute Story – the group has now expanded it to include not just drama and storytelling but also music, dance, poetry, painting and more.

Starting at noon on Saturday June 3 and running until the early evening, the event – believed to be the first of its kind in Glaisdale – is designed to be participatory and free-flowing, with the audience moving from one pop-up area to another, both inside and outside the hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While rehearsals are already under way by musicians and actors, impromptu performances will also be welcome, so people can ‘polish up their party piece’ ready to perform.

Local food producers will be in there at the event to provide energy to stay engaged with a rich dish of treats.

Meanwhile, there is still time to enter the 3-Minute Story Competition – designed to attract 500-word stories to be read aloud on the Esk Valley Railway.

The minimum time between Esk Valley Railway stations is three minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit https://3minutedramacompetition.com for more information.

The closing date for entries is April 1 – or April 21 for the children’s competition.