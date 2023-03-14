News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
45 minutes ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
1 hours ago TikTok to be investigated by National Cyber Security Centre
2 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
3 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
4 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement

Arts group at Glaisdale, near Whitby, preparing for mini arts festival in village

Glaisdale-based group 3-Minute Arts is busy preparing for a Mini-Arts Festival at the village’s Robinson Institute this summer, as one of many events of the Esk Valley and East Cleveland Community Earth Festival.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Mar 2023, 09:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 09:37 GMT
Glaisdale village
Glaisdale village
Glaisdale village

Starting off as an idea to showcase winners of their two competitions – last year’s 3-Minute Drama and this year’s 3-Minute Story – the group has now expanded it to include not just drama and storytelling but also music, dance, poetry, painting and more.

Starting at noon on Saturday June 3 and running until the early evening, the event – believed to be the first of its kind in Glaisdale – is designed to be participatory and free-flowing, with the audience moving from one pop-up area to another, both inside and outside the hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While rehearsals are already under way by musicians and actors, impromptu performances will also be welcome, so people can ‘polish up their party piece’ ready to perform.

Local food producers will be in there at the event to provide energy to stay engaged with a rich dish of treats.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, there is still time to enter the 3-Minute Story Competition – designed to attract 500-word stories to be read aloud on the Esk Valley Railway.

The minimum time between Esk Valley Railway stations is three minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit https://3minutedramacompetition.com for more information.

The closing date for entries is April 1 – or April 21 for the children’s competition.

Visit https://3minutedramacompetition.com/contact if you would like to get involved in 3-Minute Arts, or if you have a query.

ArtsWhitby