Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor at Coventry University congratulates Scarborough students on their A-Level results

She said: “Today is about saying congratulations to all of you for what you’ve achieved in your exams and in your outputs.

“For those of you who have applied to us and who are already on your way to study by the sea with us, this is a really good opportunity to congratulate you and welcome you to our Scarborough base.

“We hope you will enjoy the wonderful scenery and activities we have on our doorstep in Scarborough like our beach, Scarborough Castle, Cayton Bay and the wonderful Sun Court, where we look forward to seeing you, our new students, graduate.

“At CU Scarborough, part of Coventry University Group, we’re about creating better futures and we pride ourselves on helping you, our students, become graduates that are ready for the workplace with the skills and creative thinking to improve their communities.

“If you haven’t quite achieved the grades you were expecting or if you just want to look at other options then Clearing is just another route to study and something that can give you options.

“We are experts in Clearing and our colleagues, who will be answering your calls, are all friendly and trained to help give you the guidance to help you take control of your future.

To secure your place at CU Scarborough, or talk through your options, call the college’s team of advisors on 02476 888 888 or visit www.coventry.ac.uk/clearing.

Jackie Mathers continues: “You are also welcome to visit our campus and find more information about our courses at our open day on Saturday, August 19.