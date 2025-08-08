Asters Specialist Care celebrates CQC Registration with Scarborough open day

By Louise French
Published 8th Aug 2025, 17:51 BST
Asters Specialist Care has officially received registration from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and to celebrate, the team are inviting the local community to a special open day.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 17, from 10am to 1pm at Eastfield House on Eastway in Scarborough.

Guests can enjoy tea, cakes and a friendly chat while discovering more about Aster’s new specialist service, which supports people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs.

“This is a hugely exciting milestone for Aster Specialist Care,” said Lynne Taylor.

“Our CQC registration is an important step forward, and we’re very proud of the team who have worked so hard to bring this service to life.

“We look forward to welcoming local residents, prospective service users, families and professionals to come and see what we offer.”

There will also be a chance to discuss recruitment opportunities and Asters are asking anyone with a passion for specialist care to come and say hello.

