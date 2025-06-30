Astro Dog astronomy column - here's what Yorkshire coast stargazers can see in the sky in July

Aurora Borealis over Scarborough on June 13, 2025 - a rarity for the time of year. picture: Astro Dog

Hello and welcome to another monthly Astro Dog Night Sky guide that will help you learn about what there is to see in the night sky.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this edition of our Night Sky Guide we will be going over what to look out for during the month of July 2025.

Now that the June Summer Solstice has passed, our nights are slowly becoming longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We at Astro Dog are looking forward to the longer and darker nights, however we have still been enjoying our summer adventures with our dog Luna, Milky Way core season, noctilucent clouds, summer storms, beautiful flowering plants, all the abundant wildlife and even an incredible mid-summer Aurora

display!

We hope that you all have had a great summer so far too.

July is still a great time to photograph the Milky Way core, there’s some meteor showers to look out for, and July is one of the best times to see the beautiful phenomena known as Noctilucent Clouds (aka NLC).

STARGAZING HIGHLIGHTS FOR JULY 2025

July 2 – First quarter Moon.

July 3 – Moon appears close to bright star Spica of Virgo.

July 4 – Mercury reaches greatest Eastern elongation (appearing furthest away from the Sun).

July 7 – Moon appears close to bright star Antares of Scorpius.

July 10 – Full “Buck” Moon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

July 13 – Venus appears close to bright star Aldebaran of Taurus.

July 16 – Moon appears close to Saturn and Neptune.

July 18 – Last quarter Moon.

July 22 – Moon appears close to Venus.

July 23 – Moon appears close to Jupiter.

July 24 – New Moon.

July 28 – Moon appears close to Mars.

July 30 – Moon appears close to bright star Spica of Virgo.

July 30 – Peak of the Alpha Capricornid and Southern Delta Aquarid meteor showers.

If you would like to learn more, you can find more detailed information on all of these astronomical events and more by watching our Night Sky Guide video for the month of July on our YouTube channel (link below).

Please also visit the Astro Dog website for more information about our stargazing experiences and to make a booking (link below).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We hope you enjoyed this edition of our monthly night sky guide column and we hope this information will help you all in seeing some of the amazing celestial events that we have throughout this July.

If you liked this content and found it useful please make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow Astro Dog on Facebook and Instagram for more regular astronomy content including regular alerts and updates for the Northern Lights.

If you head out to enjoy the night sky at any point in the near future, we wish you all good luck and clear skies!

Website: https://www.astro-dog.co.uk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@astrodoguk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/astrodoguk