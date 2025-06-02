Astro Dog astronomy column - here's what Yorkshire coast stargazers can see in the sky in June

Hello and welcome to the second monthly Astro Dog Night Sky guide that will help you learn about what there is to see in the night sky.

In this edition of our Night Sky Guide we will be going over what to look out for during the month of June 2025.

The month of June hosts the day of the Summer Solstice – the longest day of the year and the start of astronomical summer.

It’s a great time to photograph the Milky Way core and June along with July is the best time to see the beautiful phenomena known as Noctilucent Clouds (aka NLC).

Picture of the Aurora Borealis captured from Filey on April 17. picture: Astro Dog

Selection of celestial treats to look out for this June:

June 1 – Venus reaches greatest western elongation (appearing furthest away from the Sun).

June 1 – Moon appears in between planet Mars and bright star Regulus of Leo.

June 3 – First quarter Moon.

June 6 – Moon appears close to bright star Spica of Virgo.

June 10 – Full “Strawberry” Moon.

June 9 to 10 – Moon appears close to bright star Antares of Scorpius.

June 17 – Mars appears close to bright star Regulus of Leo.

June 18 – Last quarter Moon.

June 19 – Moon appears close to planet Saturn.

June 21 – Summer Solstice.

June 21 – Mercury appears close to bright star Pollux of Gemini.

June 22 – Moon appears close to planet Venus.

June 23 – Moon transits the star cluster Pleiades aka Seven Sisters.

June 25 – New Moon.

June 26 – Moon appears close to bright star Pollux of Gemini and planet Mercury.

June 29 – Moon appears in between bright star Regulus of Leo and Mars.

If you would like to learn more, you can find more detailed information on all of these astronomical events and more by watching our Night Sky Guide video for the month of June on our YouTube channel (links below).

We would also like to say a big thank you to everyone who attended our first large public presentation about the Aurora Borealis at Saint Mary’s Church on May 26.

We hope you enjoyed this second edition of our monthly night sky guide column and we hope this information will help you all in seeing some of the amazing celestial events that we have throughout this June.

If you head out to enjoy the night sky at any point in the near future, we wish you all good luck and clear skies!

