Astro Dog astronomy column - here's what Yorkshire coast stargazers can see in the sky in May
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In this first edition of our Night Sky Guide we will be highlighting some of the amazing astronomical events to look out for throughout the month of May 2025.
This May hosts an amazing variety of celestial treats to observe in our evening and early morning skies.
May is a great time to see/photograph the Milky Way core and we could also see the return of the phenomenon known as Noctilucent Clouds (NLC’s).
Here’s a selection of celestial treats to look out for this May:
May 2 – Crescent Moon forms a triangle with stars Pollux and Castor of Gemini.
May 3 – Moon appears close to planet Mars.
May 4 to 5 – Mars appears close by to the Beehive Cluster + First Quarter Moon.
May 5 – Moon appears close to bright star Regulus of Leo.
May 6 – Peak night for the Eta Aquarid meteor shower.
May 8 – Moon forms a triangle with stars Porrima and Zaniah of Virgo.
May 9 – Moon appears close by to bright star Spica of Virgo.
May 12 – Full “Flower” Micro Moon.
May 14 – Moon appears close to the bright star Antares of Scorpius.
May 20 – Last Quarter Moon.
May 22 – Planets Venus and Saturn plus crescent Moon form a line.
May 23 – Planets Venus and Saturn plus crescent Moon form shallow triangle.
May 24 – Crescent Moon appears close by to planet Venus.
May 27 – Mars appears between the Beehive Cluster and Regulus + New Moon.
May 28 – Crescent Moon appears close to Jupiter.
May 29 – Crescent Moon forms a (smiley face?) triangle with stars Pollux and Castor of Gemini.
May 31 – Crescent Moon appears close to Mars + Venus reaches greatest Western elongation.
If you would like to learn more, you can find more detailed information on all of these astronomical events and more by watching our Night Sky Guide video for the month of May on our YouTube channel.
Please also visit our website for more information about our stargazing experiences and to make a booking.
We hope this information will help you all in witnessing some of the amazing celestial events that will take place throughout May.
If you liked this content and found it useful please make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more regular astronomy content including regular alerts and updates for the Northern Lights.
If you head out to enjoy the night sky at any point in the near future, we wish you all good luck and clear skies!
Website: https://www.astro-dog.co.uk
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@astrodoguk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/astrodoguk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.