Astro Dog astronomy column - what Yorkshire coast stargazers can look out for in August 2025

Hello and welcome to another monthly Astro Dog Night Sky guide that will help you learn about what there is to see in the night sky.

In this edition of our Night Sky Guide we will be going over what to look out for during the month of August 2025.

August is the last full month of Summer and throughout August the nights will gradually but increasingly rapidly becoming longer and darker, which is great for those of us who enjoy gazing at the night sky.

The Noctilucent Clouds season is drawing to an end, however the Northern Lights season is gradually returning, we still have all the Summer Milky Way visible along with the galactic core towards the South, and one of the year’s most reliable meteor showers – the Perseid meteor shower peaks this month.

Astro Dog's photo of the Milky Way and the Aurora captured in Wales - image on displaying at their photography exhibition at the Shakespeare Gallery in Scarborough.

And so as you can see there is plenty to look out for throughout this August.

STARGAZING HIGHLIGHTS FOR AUGUST 2025

August 1 – First Quarter Moon.

August 3 – Moon appears close by to bright star Antares of Scorpius.

August 8 – Full “Sturgeon” Moon.

August 11-12– Moon appears close by to planet Saturn.

August 12 – Planets Jupiter and Venus appear close together.

August 12 – Peak of the Perseid meteor shower.

August 16 – Last Quarter Moon.

August 19 – Mercury reaches Greatest Western Elongation (appearing furthest away from the

Sun).

August 20 – Moon appears close by to and forms triangle with planets Jupiter + Venus.

August 21 – Moon appears close by to and forms shallow triangle with planets Venus and Mercury.

August 22 – Moon appears close by to planet Mercury.

August 23 – New Moon.

August 26 – Moon appears close by to planet Mars.

August 31– Moon appears close by to bright star Antares of Scorpius.

We hope you enjoyed this edition of our monthly night sky guide column and we hope this information will help you all in seeing some of the amazing celestial events that we have throughout this August.

If you head out to enjoy the night sky at any point in the near future, we wish you all good luck and clear skies!

