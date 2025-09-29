Astro Dog astronomy column - what Yorkshire coast stargazers can look out for in October 2025

Hello and welcome to another monthly Astro Dog Night Sky guide that will help you learn about what there is to see in the night sky.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this edition of our Night Sky Guide we will be going over what to look out for during the month of October 2025.

October is the first full month of astronomical autumn and when the change of seasons becomes most apparent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October is also the month when the clocks revert back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)m aka Universal Time (UT), so make sure to change your mechanical clocks back one hour on the 26th of the month!

Stunning Aurora display from October 10, 2024 above Whitby Abbey. ©Astro Dog.

The skies are now beautifully dark early in the night which is great for gazing at the heavens, the Aurora season is fully under way, the winter constellations are returning to our skies, there’s a couple of minor meteor showers to enjoy and a special icy visitor named comet C/2025 A6 Lemmon may also become a visible to the eye celestial treat too.

Please find a selection of celestial treats to look out for this October below:

October 5 – Moon appears close by to planet Saturn

October 6 – Full “Harvest” Moon

October 10 – Moon occults the Pleiades star cluster + peak of the Southern Taurid meteor shower

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 13 – last Quarter Moon appears close by to planet Jupiter and bright star Pollux

October 15 – Moon appears close by to the Beehive cluster

October 19 – Moon appears close by to planet Venus

October 21 – New Moon + Peak of the Orionid meteor shower.

October 29 – Last Quarter Moon + Mercury reaches Greatest Eastern Elongation (appearing at its furthest away from the Sun)

If you would like to learn more, you can find more detailed information on all of these astronomical events and more by watching our Night Sky Guide video for the month of October on our YouTube channel (link below).

The new stargazing season is now under way and our award-winning stargazing experiences in Dalby Forest have now resumed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please visit our website for more information about our stargazing experiences and to make a booking (link below).

If you liked this content and found it useful please make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more regular astronomy content including regular alerts and updates for the Northern Lights.

If you head out to enjoy the night sky at any point in the near future, we wish you good luck and clear skies!

Website: https://www.astro-dog.co.uk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@astrodoguk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/astrodoguk