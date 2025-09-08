Audition appeal - cast needed for two new Scarborough plays - how to take part

Do you fit the bill - audition call for new plays

Casting is open for two 45-minute comedies, both set in Scarborough, and to be staged later this year.

This is a paid opportunity for actors based in the area and will be presented at the Shakespeare Arts and Community Hub, in mid-November. Auditions will be held at the hub in St Helen’s Square, Scarborough.

The plays are Material Boy by Scarborough playwrights Richard Milburn and Sue Wilkinson. “We are looking for three actors who will be in both plays and a further two for Live and let Fry,” said Richard. “Brief details and playing ages are below. We can be flexible as we cast the plays.”

Material Boy by Richard Milburn

The play sees a chance meeting between Margaret and Jack, desperate to leave Scarborough. Secrets are revealed and an unlikely friendship is forged after an encounter with Simon Cowell and tomato sauce.

The characters:

Jack Marshall, playing age 18 to 20: a lad with swagger and ambition.

Margaret Nelson, 40 to 50: a semi-recluse with a fabulous past. Unshockable, resourceful and wise.

Eric Nelson, 20 to 40: a performer and Margaret's former husband.

Live and Let Fry by Sue Wilkinson

Story of Scarborough cafe and a family’s struggle to keep it going.

The characters:

Rita Spoons, 40 to 60: widowed owner of the Golden Fry.

Tyrone Spoons,20 to 35: Rita’s oldest son, obsessed with James Bond.

Timothy Spoons, 20 to 30: Rita’s youngest son who has returned to Scarborough after five years away.

Gaz, playing age 60 to 70: regular at the Golden Fry, a former fisherman and a lifeboat volunteer.

Edie, playing age 60 to 70; regular at the Golden Fry, a retired singer and lifeboat volunteer.

For more details of the plays, audition materials and to request an audition, please contact [email protected] including a contact number and attaching a CV if possible.