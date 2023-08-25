August Bank Holiday: What will the weather be like in Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Bridlington?

This August Bank Holiday will see a mixed weather forecast, with stormy weather possible, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has said there will be lots of sunshine and showers over the bank holiday weekend, though it will remain warm with heights of 18°C.

Here’s what the weather will be like across the Yorkshire coast over the August Bank Holiday weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today: A bright start away from western hills. Cloud building from late-morning with showers soon breaking out. Showers may become slow-moving Friday afternoon with a risk of some heavy or locally thundery downpours. Feeling cooler than of late. Gentle winds.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 18mph, making it feel like 16°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected at 5.13pm and high tide is expected at 11.22pm.

Tonight: Showers easing and becoming more isolated this evening. Variable cloud overnight. A more organised band of showery rain may push eastwards in the early hours, mainly affecting the Yorkshire Dales.

Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 18mph, making it feel around 10°C.

Saturday: Changeable Saturday with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Some showers may once again turn locally heavy and thundery. Showers fading and skies clearing later. Gentle winds.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 11mph, making it feel like 16°C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected at 5.44am and 6.51pm and high tides are expected at 11.54am and 12.58am.

Bank holiday Sunday: Sunshine to start but clouding over through the morning with showers developing in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 18°C.

Winds are expected to be around 18mph, making it feel like 15°C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected at 7.25am and 8.12pm and high tide is expected at 1.35pm.

Bank holiday Monday: A sunny start to the day, but clouds developing through the morning. Remaining quite mild.

Maximum temperature 18°C.

Winds are expected to be around 15mph, making it feel like 16°C.