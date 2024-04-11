Australian rugby club launches fundraising campaign for former Bridlington RUFC player after spinal injury

Former Bridlington RUFC player Otis Floyd injured his spine in an accident. Photo courtesy of Byron Shire Rebels

An Australian rugby club has launched a campaign to raise funds for a former Bridlington player who badly injured his spine in an accident.

Otis Floyd, who played for Bridlington RUFC, suffered a C5/6 right unifacet dislocation in his spine in an accident over the Easter Weekend and his current club the Byron Shire Rebels has created a GoFundMe page to help him on his journey to recovery.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up

The crowdfunding drive had an original target of $5,000 Australian dollars.

Due to the popularity of the Otis, this amount has been surpassed with the total currently at $11,655 AUD.

However, the club would still like to bring in more funds as the recovery from this type of injury can be long and arduous.

A club statement, via the GoFundMe page, said: “As many of you may have heard, our fellow club member, First grade player and beloved friend Otis Floyd had an accident over the Easter weekend.

"This resulted in a C5/6 right unifacet dislocation in his spine.

“He has now had anterior cervical discectomy and fusion surgery to correct the damage and the procedure went as well as possible.

"Doctors and surgeons are beyond impressed with the progress he is making each day.

"Otis like many players at the club and people in this area is on his working holiday visa, away from his family and friends at home with limited support.

"Although he is making progress there is a long road ahead, which will without a doubt see Otis incurring costs associated with his recovery.

"He is unable to work to help to pay for these costs or even his rent when he is strong enough to return to the house he is renting with his friends.

"We ask that the Rugby community in Australia and overseas and Otis's friends get behind this fundraiser.

"We want to make sure that he does not have to worry about money and these expenses over the next few weeks and can fully concentrate on his recovery.”

Otis said: “Thank you all so much for the support shown! The response has been unbelievable and I appreciate every donation made. This will help beyond belief with my road to a full recovery.”