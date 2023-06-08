Author Dr Paul Koudounaris to give talk in Whitby - the only one during his UK visit

Dr Koudounaris returns to Whitby after eight years when he first gave talks at the Bram Stoker International Film Festival.

He has written and documented widely on burial practices through history and across cultures with published books The Empire of Death, Heavenly Bodies and Memento Miri, which are works of art.

His latest book, A Cats Tale, is a history of feline kind and the evolution of the relationship of cats with their human companions from the viewpoint of Baba, his rescue cat.

Author Paul Koudounaris is coming to Whitby.

The lecture, Demonically Possessed Cats, is to take place at Hetty and Bettys Ballroom on Sunday June 25, 7.30pm start.

Tickets in advance are £10, proceeds to Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.

To reserve your space, email or message [email protected] or visit facebook.com / WhitbyKrampusRun as numbers are limited.

