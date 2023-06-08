News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Author Dr Paul Koudounaris to give talk in Whitby - the only one during his UK visit

Author Dr Paul Koudounaris is to present a lecture in Whitby – his only talk in the UK while here researching for his new book.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST

Dr Koudounaris returns to Whitby after eight years when he first gave talks at the Bram Stoker International Film Festival.

He has written and documented widely on burial practices through history and across cultures with published books The Empire of Death, Heavenly Bodies and Memento Miri, which are works of art.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His latest book, A Cats Tale, is a history of feline kind and the evolution of the relationship of cats with their human companions from the viewpoint of Baba, his rescue cat.

Author Paul Koudounaris is coming to Whitby.Author Paul Koudounaris is coming to Whitby.
Author Paul Koudounaris is coming to Whitby.
Most Popular

The lecture, Demonically Possessed Cats, is to take place at Hetty and Bettys Ballroom on Sunday June 25, 7.30pm start.

Tickets in advance are £10, proceeds to Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.

To reserve your space, email or message [email protected] or visit facebook.com / WhitbyKrampusRun as numbers are limited.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Books by Paul Koudounaris are available from The Whitby Bookshop.

Related topics:WhitbyWhitby Wildlife Sanctuary