Author formerly from Ugthorpe, near Whitby, releases fifth book in series

Author Edna Hunneysett.

Author Edna Hunneysett, who grew up in Ugthorpe, has published the fifth book in her semi autobiographical Greener series, Greener Evermore.

Edna recently celebrated her 85th birthday with an unforgettable gathering of 85 family members at St Anne’s Church Hall in Ugthorpe, just months after celebrating 64 years of marriage with her husband, Ray.

Edna attended the village school at Ugthorpe, which has long since closed, and was married in the Church of Saint Anne in the village.

Themes of family life, faith, hope and resistance inspire Edna’s writing, which captures the struggles and victories of real life.

Set in 1969, Greener Evermore tells the story of a young couple who move their five children into a worn Victoria house in the industrial north east.

With a sixth child on the way, their hope for a better life shines brightly, despite financial pressures from a heavy mortgage.

But as strikes bring the country to a standstill and blackouts become routine, the family face harsh realities.

The father loses his job and the household battles poverty, uncertainty and the cold darkness without heat or light.

One reader said, “loved every bit of it. The words that come to mind are, ‘Love conquers everything.’ What an amazing love story.”

All Edna’s books, available in paperback and large print, can be bought from Chapters and Chai, 42 The High Street, Stockton TS18 1SB, via the website www.thebookdragon.co.uk or direct from the author on 01578 148159.

Edna, who now lives in Middlesbrough, is also holding a book signing on Saturday August 16 from 2pm to 4pm at the Book Dragon.