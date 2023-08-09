Author from Castleton, near Whitby, writes third book about 'extraordinary' life of Ruth Brennan

Attached book cover for `The Final Journey` and the synopsis.

The books are classed in the genre of historical fiction and the first, A Journey of Hope, begins in the city of York with the birth of Ruth in 1895 and follows her troubled life through to mid-teens.

The second, Inheritance, sees Ruth break free from the horrors of her early life and eventually finds Jim, her childhood sweetheart, and they marry.

Part of the book cover.

Now the third book, The Final Journey, follows Ruth through happy but emotional times as life changes are thrust upon her once again.

All publications are set within the spectacular dales of “these wonderful” North York Moors.

All available at most bookshops and on Amazon.