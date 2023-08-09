News you can trust since 1882
Author from Castleton, near Whitby, writes third book about 'extraordinary' life of Ruth Brennan

Castleton author John Watson has written his third – and possibly final – book in the extraordinary life of Ruth Brennan.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:09 BST

Attached book cover for `The Final Journey` and the synopsis.

The books are classed in the genre of historical fiction and the first, A Journey of Hope, begins in the city of York with the birth of Ruth in 1895 and follows her troubled life through to mid-teens.

The second, Inheritance, sees Ruth break free from the horrors of her early life and eventually finds Jim, her childhood sweetheart, and they marry.

Part of the book cover.Part of the book cover.
Now the third book, The Final Journey, follows Ruth through happy but emotional times as life changes are thrust upon her once again.

All publications are set within the spectacular dales of “these wonderful” North York Moors.

All available at most bookshops and on Amazon.

Email [email protected] if for any reason you are unable to purchase any of these books.

