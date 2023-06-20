Author takes on 100km walk from Whitby to Market Weighton home for Alzheimer's Society

Over the weekend of Saturday July 1 and Sunday July 2, he will be walking more than 100km from Whitby to his home in Market Weighton to raise funds for Alzheimer's Society.

This remarkable challenge is a heartfelt tribute to his beloved grandmother, Rosemary Berry, who passed away in September 2020, at the age of 79.

Chris, who is hoping to raise at least £1,000 through his walking exploits, has set up a JustGiving page to bring in much-needed funds.

Author Chris Turnbull.

He has already accrued £940 thanks to the backing of 44 supporters.

Chris’ love for storytelling has inspired and entertained countless young readers.

Now, he is using his passion to make a difference by raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer's Society, a charity close to his heart.

The Whitby 2 Home challenge is a testament to his commitment and dedication to honouring his grandmother's memory.

Over the course of two days, the author will endure an arduous journey, traversing picturesque landscapes and overcoming physical and mental obstacles.

Leaving Whitby Abbey at 7am on the Saturday, Chris is expecting to be walking up to 12 hours on both days.

Chris said: “My grandmother, Rosemary, was an incredible woman who had a profound impact on my life.

"She inspired my interest in history which is one of the main attributes towards the writer I am today.

"Unfortunately, due to the pandemic I was unable to see her during the final months of her life, and so by undertaking this challenging journey, I want to pay tribute to her and raise awareness and funds to support those living with dementia and their loved ones.

"Together, we can make a difference in their lives."

Chris, who is known for his imaginative stories and captivating characters, added: “Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant impact and bring hope to those affected by dementia.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/whitby-2-home fundraising page if you’d like to make a donation to the Whitby 2 Home challenge appeal.

