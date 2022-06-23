Author who grew up in Bridlington publishes her first novella – ‘perfect while chilling by the pool’

An author who grew up in Bridlington has published her first novella, written while she was running a business and dealing with a small child.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 1:06 pm
Heidi Butcher is pictured with A Slice of Life: A summer of fun, lust and love.
Heidi Butcher is pictured with A Slice of Life: A summer of fun, lust and love.

Heidi Butcher has written ‘A Slice of Life: A Summer of Fun, Lust and Love’.

Heidi’s tome centres around a protagonist called Annabel. She leaves the Navy to live in a caravan before being dumped by her cheating boyfriend.

Deciding to make it on her own with just her clothes in her suitcase she finds out how to take a punt on life during a summer of fun, lust and love.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

Heidi said: “I started writing the book in 2017.

“It was finished around two years later. It took quite a while to finish as I was running a business and had a small child. I was writing when I had a minute to spare.

“The book is based around a girl called Annabel who has a stop-start life and by pure accident her destiny changes.

“The short novella tells a fictional romance, a good read while chilling by the pool.

“I am currently writing part two, which will be joined together with part one to make it into a novel.”

The book (ASIN: B077GY5DXP) is available through Amazon. The paperback version costs £4.40 while the Kindle offering is priced at 77p.

Go to tinyurl.com/2s38r25a to find out more information.

Click here for more details.

BridlingtonAmazon