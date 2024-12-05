Author writes new book on the history of the Hornsea Lifeboat Station

Paul L Arro, the publicity officer with the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society and Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival, has written his second book.

Pull For The Shore (The History of the Hornsea Lifeboat Station 1851-1924) follows the success of his first publication entitled “Safe Within The Lifeboat”, the history of the two Flamborough lifeboat stations covering the period from 1871 to 1993, which raised £1,000 for the Flamborough Lifeboat Station.

Any profit from the new book will be divided between Hornsea Inshore Rescue and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Mr Arro said: “My good friend and Hornsea resident Joe Gelsthorpe; boatbuilder, Auxiliary Coastguard-in-Charge (1965-1975) with 42 years total Coastguard service, author and local historian; contacted me earlier this year suggesting it would perhaps be appropriate to produce a history of the Hornsea Lifeboat Station in recognition of the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The Ellen and Margaret of Settle lifeboat. Photo: J R Gelsthorpe

"The Hornsea Station was established in 1851 and closed by the RNLI in January 1924, during its 73 years of operation the lifeboats serving the station saved a total of 83 lives.

"The book contains thoroughly researched material and includes over 50 archive photographs.

"From the early endeavours to establish a lifeboat station in the town, it covers the many problems encountered during the station's relatively short history.”

The book is available from Mr Arro (price £7.99, plus £3 post/packing).

For further details about the book’s availability, people can email [email protected]