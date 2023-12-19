Award given to Filey care home for the dedication of public health and social care teams

Awards to recognise and celebrate the work of North Yorkshire Council’s public health and adult social care teams have been handed out this month.

Each of the 21 prize winners received a certificate for their achievement but also the gift of a small tree, continuing the work that the council did earlier this year to plant eight covid memorial trees across the county to remember the people North Yorkshire lost to Covid-19.

The tree trail was established for all of those who have suffered during the pandemic and to thank colleagues and communities who have contributed so much.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Cllr Michael Harrison, said: “The awards scheme was put on hold through Covid-19, so this was our first opportunity since then to recognise the extraordinary work done by our officers to improve the health and wellbeing of people in North Yorkshire.

“They go above and beyond for the people and our communities – I am proud of all our staff but especially the 143 individual and 40 team nominees who are providing a top rate service to our county.”

Filey’s Silver Birches team recieved the award for Inspirational teamwork: To recognise where a team has demonstrated great teamwork, support, resilience and effectiveness to achieve their goals and through this have made a difference to people’s lives or to the quality and effectiveness of the service delivered.