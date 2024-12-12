Award-shortlisted New Year's Day train service to operate from Whitby to Darlington

A special, limited stop train service will be running between Whitby, Middlesbrough and Darlington on New Year’s Day.

Following their success earlier this year, for which Esk Valley Community Rail Partnership have been shortlisted in the 2025 Community Rail awards, Northern will be providing the New Year’s Day at regular cheap fares, so no need to book – and dogs go free!

On New Year’s Day, special limited stop trains will depart from Darlington at 09.24 and 14.20, from Thornaby at 09.40 and 14.36, Middlesbrough at 09.53 and 14.45.

They will also call at Nunthorpe, Battersby, Danby, Glaisdale, Grosmont and Whitby.

Returns from Whitby run at 11.25 and 16.25 with the same stops.

At Darlington, the trains will connect with long distance services both to the north and south.

Esk Valley Community Rail Partnership Chairman Alan Williams said: “This initiative, supported by North Yorkshire Council, is good news for both local people and visitors.

"A recent major report called for early improvement of rail services along the Esk Valley to Whitby and this is a small but significant step forward.”

No other Northern services will be operating in the North East on New Year’s Day.

“This remains an experiment,” he said.

"To ensure it becomes a regular New Year’s Day service, we need your continued support.

"So come along and join us for a grand day out.”

Responding to concerns that the trains will not be calling at some of the lesser-used stations on the line, he explained that the faster end-to-end journey time was necessary to enable two complete return trips between Middlesbrough and Whitby in the time available.

Trains will still be calling at Danby for the Moors Centre, Glaisdale for the Esk Valley and Coast to Coast walks, Grosmont for the Rail Trail – and Whitby for fish and chips!

Email [email protected] or visit the website www.eskvalleyrailway.co.uk for more.

The Community Rail Awards are to take place at Newcastle Civic Centre on March 13, 2025.

Esk Valley Rail Partnership has been shortlisted for an accolade in the tourism and leisure category for their first New Year’s Day train.