Award-winning Bridlington Three B’s micropub wins more accolades
At the packed pub on Marshall Avenue, CAMRA’s regional director Kevin Keaveny presented Mark Bates, the owner and operator of the pub, with the awards for Joint Yorkshire Pub of the Year 2024 and National Pub of the Year finalist 2024, meaning the pub has been judged as one of the top four pubs in the country.
Due to illness, Mark’s wife, Cheryl, was unable to be at the presentation.
This month, the pub won the Yorkshire Post award as it hailed the Three B’s as ‘the Best Pub or Brewery for 2024’.
Mr Bates said: “To win so many awards is truly amazing, we love winning the CAMRA awards but then for us to go on to win an award which covers so many diverse pubs across Yorkshire is even more amazing."