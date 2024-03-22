Award winning children's author gives anti-county lines talk at George Pindar School in Scarborough

Author Christina Gabbitas, visited George Pindar School in Scarborough to talk about the dangers of county lines.

Ms Gabbitas has visited hundreds of schools across the country and has made it her mission to educate children and young people about the dangers of county lines.

The author spent the day at George Pindar School with the local policing team, and North Yorkshire Police Fire, and Crime Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe, who also attended one of the sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Gabbitas has been working with the force since 2021, delivering engaging sessions to raise awareness among children and young people about all that surrounds county lines.

Ms Gabbitas said: “Children are vulnerable to grooming at a young age, making early intervention crucial. It is our responsibility to educate them about the risks before they fall

victim to exploitation. I firmly believe that storytelling is the most effective way to impart these essential lessons.”

Sergeant Heidi Lewis, who is head of the Schools Liaison Team said: “The work we are undertaking with Christina is paramount. We commissioned her to write a sequel story as the first story has had a huge measurable impact when utilising in sessions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christina Gabbitas is an award winning children's author, poet and voice artist who crafts stories to engage children and young people on this pressing issue.

Through thorough research and engaging with various individuals, from ex-gang members to law enforcement, Ms Gabbitas ensures her stories accurately reflect the realities of county lines and its impact on young lives.

Her books, ‘No More Knives or County Lines’ and ‘Trapped in County Lines’ cater to different age groups, providing valuable insights and raising awareness among children

aged 10 and above.