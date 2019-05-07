Baby girl born at Scarborough Hospital on the same day as Duchess of Sussex gives birth to baby boy

A baby girl in Scarborough will share her birthday with a member of the Royal Family after she was born on the same day as Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her son.

Abbie Harryman gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Jorgie Richardson, at 6.12am on Monday May 6.

Jorgie Richardson

The 23-year-old delivered her second child at Scarborough Hospital weighing seven pounds and five ounces after a six-hour labour.

Abbie and Brett Richardson, who live in Cayton, are happy with their new arrival who came into the world nine-days early.

"Thank you to my partner and my sister who helped me through the birth. We are both absolutely fine," Abbie said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son who was also born on Monday are borth said to be doing well.

Prince Harry and new mum mum Meghan Markle, have not yet revealed the name of their son who is seventh in line to the throne.