Back by popular demand: Booking now open for Bridlington's ever- popular RSPB seabird cruises
The seabird cruises are always a popular event on the Yorkshire coast, with hundreds of visitors travelling along the coastline on the iconic Yorkshire Belle.
Setting out from Bridlington, on the last of the resort’s famous pleasure cruisers, passengers sail beneath the towering chalk cliffs. They will get an incredible, up- close view of almost half-a-million seabirds that make the dramatic cliff faces their home.
Visitors can expect to see Gannets, Fulmars, Kittiwakes and the iconic Puffin while on the cruise.
Poppy Rummery, RSPB Cruise Co-ordinator, said: ‘Looking up at the cliffs is equally as impressive as looking down – they seem to rise forever. And from the deck of the Belle, you see the seabirds in a different light.
“Some, like Puffins, spend most of their life on water and only come to land to breed, so they’re waddling walk is comical but they’re like Olympic athletes when it comes to swimming.”
So that no-one misses out on the incredible spectacle, an experienced commentator from the RSPB team will point out what’s happening and where throughout the three-hour voyage.
Booking is now live on the RSPB Bempton website, with a number of dates ranging from May through until August, with a few additional dates in September.
Visit https://events.rspb.org.uk/bemptoncliffs for the dates and times of all RSPB Seabird Cruises
Contact [email protected] for more information.