"Back into Northern Lights season" - what Yorkshire coast stargazers can look out for in September 2025

Aurora Borealis captured from the North York Moors last year during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower on August 12 2024 picture: Astro Dog

Hello and welcome to another monthly Astro Dog Night Sky guide that will help you learn about what there is to see in the night sky.

In this edition of our Night Sky Guide we will be going over what to look out for during the month of September 2025.

September hosts the autumn equinox, the date in our yearly calendar that marks the end of astronomical summer and the start of astronomical autumn.

Just like August, throughout September our nights are rapidly become longer and darker, which is great for those of us who enjoy gazing at the night sky.

Although the Noctilucent Clouds season has now ended, we are now truly within the Northern Lights season, the ringed planet Saturn reaches opposition and is at its easiest to see this month, plus there’s also an amazing total lunar eclipse to enjoy!

And so there is plenty of special celestial event to look out for.

Please find a selection of celestial treats to look out for this September below:

Sunday 7 – Total Lunar Eclipse + Full “Harvest” Moon

Monday 8 – Moon appears close by to planets Saturn and Neptune.

Friday 12 – Moon occults the Pleiades star cluster (aka the Seven Sisters).

Sunday 14 – Last Quarter Moon.

Tuesday 16 – Moon appears close by to planet Jupiter.

Friday 19 – Moon appears close by to planet Venus and bright star Regulus.

Friday 19 – Lunar Occultation of Venus (occurs during full daylight).

Sunday 21 – Saturn reaches opposition (one of the easiest times to observe Saturn).

Sunday 21 – New Moon.

Monday 22 – Northern Hemisphere Autumn Equinox.

Tuesday 23 – Neptune reaches opposition (one of the easiest times to observe Neptune).

Saturday 27 – Moon appears close by to bright star Antares.

Monday 29 – First Quarter Moon.

If you head out to enjoy the night sky at any point in the near future, we wish you good luck and clear skies!

