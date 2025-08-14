'Back to the 1940s' - Malton's Eden Camp to host Living History Weekend

Eden Camp is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of its Living History Weekend, set to take place over August 23 to 24.

This immersive event will transport visitors back to the 1940s, offering an unforgettable opportunity to experience history brought to life.

The Living History Weekend will showcase an array of historical re-enactors who will recreate the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II.

From British and US Army soldiers to German Prisoners of War, visitors will gain unique insights into the lives of those who lived through the era.

Eden Camp will be hosting its Living History Weekend.

Visitors can get on their dancing shoes and enjoy live wartime singing and entertainment over the duration of the weekend as the whole site is transported back to the 1940s.

Attendees can engage with reenactors, explore authentic uniforms, and learn about wartime challenges through interactive displays, engaging talks, and live demonstrations.

Visitors will be able to find out about the select group of courageous individuals whose job it was to defuse unexploded bombs, and listen in and watch the work of RAF personnel in the Ops Room as they send aircraft off on sorties and operations.

There will also be activities and presentations focusing on life on the Home Front, including the Save It and Salvage Schemes, Air Raid precautions and what it was like to live in a pre-fab.

Nick Hill, Museum Manager at Eden Camp, said: “Our Living History Weekend is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to experience and engage with history.

"There's a chance to interact with dedicated reenactors and gain insights into the past in a unique way.

"We’re really looking forward to welcoming families, history buffs, and all who are curious about the wartime era to join us for this special weekend."

All event activities are included in the standard admission fee.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in period-appropriate civilian or military attire to enhance the experience.

However, all weapons (including deactivated and blank-firing) are strictly prohibited, and out of respect for historical sensitivities, SS/Gestapo uniforms and Russian attire/equipment will not be permitted.

Ticket prices are £19 per adult (or £17 online), £15 for children (ages 5-16) (or £14 online).

Visit https://edencamp.co.uk/whats-on/living-history-weekend/ for more information and to buy tickets.