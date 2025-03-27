Back to the 40s: Eden Camp’s Living History Weekend returns this Easter - see what's going on

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:42 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 11:59 BST

Eden Camp is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated return of its Living History Weekend, which is set to take place over Easter on Saturday April 19 and Sunday April 20.

The immersive event will transport visitors back to the 1940s, offering an opportunity to experience history brought to life.

The Living History Weekend will showcase an array of historical reenactors who will recreate the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II.

From British and US Army soldiers to German Prisoners of War, visitors will gain unique insights into the lives of those who lived through the era.

Eden Camp Living History Weekend.placeholder image
Eden Camp Living History Weekend.

Re-enactors will also bring some of the displays to life, recreating scenes from the time and engaging with the public as they pass through some of the huts.

People can engage with reenactors, explore authentic uniforms, and learn about wartime challenges through interactive displays, engaging talks, and live demonstrations.

Nick Hill, Museum Manager at Eden Camp, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring back the Living History Weekend for Easter this year.

"It’s an incredible opportunity for visitors to experience history in a truly engaging way, interacting with dedicated re-enactors and gaining first-hand insights into the past.

Reenactors based on characters from World War 2 attend Eden Camps Living History weekend.placeholder image
Reenactors based on characters from World War 2 attend Eden Camps Living History weekend.

"We can’t wait to welcome families, history buffs, and all who are curious about the wartime era to join us for this special event.”

All event activities are included in the standard admission fee.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in period-appropriate civilian or military attire.

However, all weapons (including deactivated and blank-firing) are strictly prohibited, and out of respect for historical sensitivities, SS/Gestapo uniforms and Russian attire/equipment will not be permitted.

Visit https://edencamp.co.uk/whats-on/easter-holiday-living-history-weekend-at-eden-camp/ for more information and tickets.

