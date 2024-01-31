Bad Boy Chiller Crew to bring summer tour to Scarborough Spa this summer
The trio will head to Scarborough Spa on Friday, July 26.
Deeply influenced by the ‘bassline house’ clubbing heritage they grew up around in the North of England as well as emergent UK and US rap.
The boys’ have created something of their new sound, lacing pacey 4×4 bassquakes with a frantic lyrical fire that veers from infectious ear-worm hooks to wry observational punchlines.
Think The Streets meet T2’s ‘Heartbroken’. Embracing the term ‘charva’ as a way-of-life, together they channel the nuances and absurdities of northern street life into hugely addictive tunes.
The crew made BRIT Awards history this year, arriving at the esteemed red carpet via horse and carriage in true BBCC style, and the boy’s performed live at the show to a star-studded audience, having been gleefully nominated for Group Of The Year.
The crew’s debut album “Disrespectful” was met with widespread acclaim when it was released, peaking at #2 on the Official Album Charts, second only to Ed Sheeran in an epic and well fought chart battle. “BMW” also breached the UK Top 10, going onto be one of the best-selling singles of 2022.
The crew made standout appearances at some of the biggest festivals, including but not limited to Primavera Sound, Glastonbury and Parklife. More recent singles include "Spaceship", “When It Rains It Pours”, “Jurgen Kropper” (feat. Local) & “George Best” (feat. Tom Zanetti) marked the beginnings of a fresh new chapter for the boys, keep your eyes peeled for more.
The Crew then stormed into their biggest headline tour to date, performing sold-out shows at a multitude of venues across the country. Grip tightly to the handlebars as we enter the next cycle of BBCC’s ascendancy.
Tickets on sale now via the Scarborough Spa website or on the following Ticketmaster https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/3500603EA25E2ECB Platinum Lounge upgrades also available to purchase at checkout or call the Spa Box Office on 01723 376774.