Bad Boy Chiller Crew to bring summer tour to Scarborough Spa this summer

Bradford’s BBCC are MCs Kane, GK and Clive and they will be performing at Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall stage this summer.

The trio will head to Scarborough Spa on Friday, July 26.

Deeply influenced by the ‘bassline house’ clubbing heritage they grew up around in the North of England as well as emergent UK and US rap.

The boys’ have created something of their new sound, lacing pacey 4×4 bassquakes with a frantic lyrical fire that veers from infectious ear-worm hooks to wry observational punchlines.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Think The Streets meet T2’s ‘Heartbroken’. Embracing the term ‘charva’ as a way-of-life, together they channel the nuances and absurdities of northern street life into hugely addictive tunes.

The crew made BRIT Awards history this year, arriving at the esteemed red carpet via horse and carriage in true BBCC style, and the boy’s performed live at the show to a star-studded audience, having been gleefully nominated for Group Of The Year.

The crew’s debut album “Disrespectful” was met with widespread acclaim when it was released, peaking at #2 on the Official Album Charts, second only to Ed Sheeran in an epic and well fought chart battle. “BMW” also breached the UK Top 10, going onto be one of the best-selling singles of 2022.

The crew made standout appearances at some of the biggest festivals, including but not limited to Primavera Sound, Glastonbury and Parklife. More recent singles include "Spaceship", “When It Rains It Pours”, “Jurgen Kropper” (feat. Local) & “George Best” (feat. Tom Zanetti) marked the beginnings of a fresh new chapter for the boys, keep your eyes peeled for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crew then stormed into their biggest headline tour to date, performing sold-out shows at a multitude of venues across the country. Grip tightly to the handlebars as we enter the next cycle of BBCC’s ascendancy.