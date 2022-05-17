Bargain Hunt star Caroline Hawley set to host Bridlington RNLI’s fundraising auction next month

Caroline Hawley, from the BBC’s long-running programme Bargain Hunt, will be in charge of proceedings when Bridlington RNLI hosts a Maritime and General Auction next month.

The lifeboat station is auctioning off donated artwork and a multitude of lifeboat memorabilia in order to raise funds for the continued readiness of the station’s operations.

Among the numerous lots on offer are a marine clock, barometers, sextants and many other items as well as numerous original artwork and photographs.

The fundraising auction will be held on Saturday, June 18 between 2pm and 4pm at Bridlington Lifeboat Station’s boathall with viewing held between 10am to noon ahead of the event.

A Bridlington RNLI spokesperson said: “We are delighted that the auctioneer on the day will be Caroline Hawley who is an expert on BBC1’s Bargain Hunt and a partner at Hawleys Auctioneers in Beverley.