Barn dance at Burnby Hall to raise funds for Greener Pocklington

Ye Aulde Folk will be performing at Burnby Hall.

Volunteer group Greener Pocklington will be holding a barn dance at Burnby Hall to raise funds.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greener Pocklington carries out practical projects to improve our area for wildlife.

Many trees and hedges have been planted in schools and many long life bird boxes have been installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They encourage and help people to manage and improve their gardens for wildlife and have an annual native tree sale in November.

They are currently working with councils too and have a project with Pocklington Town Council in Primrose woods, developing information leaflets and offering public bat and bird spotting walks.

They also work over a far wider area, and are currently working on projects in Sutton Upon Derwent, Melbourne and Wilberfoss.

The barn dance is on Saturday October 11, where you can enjoy music from Ye Aulde Folke – a folk band which has been together for about 10 years and plays songs and tunes from around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have supported numerous charities with their many well received performances.

As well as musical entertainment evenings, such as the recent one in support of Hayton Village Hall, they offer barn dances or ceilidhs.

These are great fun, particularly for groups of people together and feature many traditional English and Celtic folk dances.

Tickets are £9 for the evening, with interval tea and coffee provided.

You can bring your own drinks and snacks too.

To get your tickets email [email protected] or contact Chris Brown on 07931 815699.