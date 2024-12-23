Barratt Homes Yorkshire East donates £500 to Bridlington charity

The Barratt Homes Yorkshire East cheque to The Hinge Centre.

Barratt Homes Yorkshire East has supported a Bridlington community charity with a £500 donation during its annual Christmas gift drive.

The Hinge Centre has been working tirelessly since 2008 to reach members of the community facing deprivation.

Its team supports residents through times of crisis, giving them resources and support to improve their situation through a greater sense of community spirit.

The charity has hosted an annual Christmas gift drive throughout the festive season for the last five years, where they callout to the community to donate new or unopened toys and gifts for the less fortunate residents living in the area.

All donations are then wrapped and distributed to those in need by The Hinge.

As donations are for children and adults, Barratt Homes £500 donation will go towards purchasing toys and gifts for specific age groups that haven’t received enough donations that can be fulfilled by The Hinge.

Megan Robinson, operations manager at The Hinge, said: “We are extremely grateful to Barratt Homes for their generous donation to The Hinge at our busiest time of the year.

“We engage with a variety of families that need a range of support during difficult times, and we’re so pleased that with donations like Barratt Homes’ that we can give them a Christmas gift each year.”

Leonie Gilbertson, sales manager at The Sands development, said: “We’re so proud to be able to donate to The Hinge to make sure that every member of the families they support received a gift.”