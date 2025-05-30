Basement Jaxx to bring global DJs to Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Basement Jaxx (left) will be joined by Eats Everything (top right) and Gardna (bottom right)

Globally celebrated DJs are set to join the bill as Basement Jaxx make a thrilling return to live shows when they head to the Yorkshire coast this summer.

After 10 years away from the main stages of the world, electronic music duo Basement Jaxx are bringing back their legendary euphoric energy-filled live experience with a series of headline appearances including a date at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday June 21.

And it is now announced they will be joined on the night by DJ and record producer Eats Everything featuring Gardna, while rising DJ Storm Mollison will open the party.

Tickets are on sale now from scarboroughopenairtheatre.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

Eats Everything (aka Daniel Pearce) is a contemporary UK electronic music institution. With his roots firmly embedded in the vibrant music culture of his home city of Bristol, Eats Everything has a global reputation built on versatility, superlative skills and a positive outlook, making him one of the most in-demand artists around.

Joining Daniel as MC on the night will be fellow Bristolian Gardna. Continually pushing himself to higher levels of success thanks to a genre-defying approach to recording and energy-driven live performances. The MC-songwriter fuses elements from across the entire sound system spectrum to create his own unique brand of sound and lyricism. A brand that has taken him across the globe on a rhythmic journey through time and space, from the underground to the mainstream.

Summer 2023 was an impressive highlight reel for Gardna. Not only did he smash more than 30 festivals including Glastonbury, main stages at Boomtown, Exit Festival, NASS, Boardmasters and WE ARE Festival, but he also took over numerous stages at an array of renowned clubs including Printworks, Drumsheds, Motion, XOYO and WAH Ibiza.

Rising DJ Storm Mollison will open the night. London born and Florida raised, Storm Mollison showcases a musical palette ranging from groovy Chicago house and disco to UK garage and 140 breaks, and she’s played some of the top club nights and festivals, including KOKO, Fabric, Lost Village and Glastonbury.

Cementing herself as one of the UK’s most adept DJs, and with a residency on Rinse FM, Storm has built an increasing presence as an innovative and distinct producer.

For more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk