BBC Look North’s Amy Garcia to star at Saint Cecilia’s Care Awards 2025

BBC Look North's Amy Garcia will be special guest at this year's Saint Cecilia's Care Awards

The countdown is on to the Saint Cecilia’s Care Awards 2025, with a glittering ceremony taking place on Friday 28th November at Scarborough Spa – and this year promises to be extra special with BBC Look North’s Amy Garcia as guest of honour.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A much-loved presenter across Yorkshire and the North East, Amy has become a familiar face in living rooms across the region, reporting on some of the biggest stories of recent years.

From the Covid-19 pandemic to the cost-of-living crisis – and even four General Elections – she has a passion for shining a light on the people and communities that make Yorkshire so unique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Far more than just a newsreader, Amy has also thrown herself into countless challenges – crab fishing in the North Sea, working as a dairy farmhand, abseiling 120 feet down a building, and even strapping herself to a plane – often raising vital funds for charities including Children in Need, Sport Relief and MND research.

Her fundraising efforts have also seen her take on epic endurance events, from cycling 250 miles on a tandem across Yorkshire and dragging the iconic Look North sofa 150 miles through snowstorms, to running the Leeds Rob Burrow marathon and performing the cha cha cha at the Burrow Strictly Ball in Blackpool Ballroom.

Amy follows in the footsteps of Ed Balls who joined the 2024 awards after starring in the BBC Two documentary "Inside the Care Crisis", filmed at Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home in Scarborough in 2021. His involvement brought national attention to the challenges and triumphs of the care sector, making his appearance a proud moment for both the Care Awards and the wider Saint Cecilia’s community.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group Chairman, Mike Padgham, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Amy Garcia will be joining us for this year’s Care Awards. With her warmth, humour and energy, she’s the perfect guest to help us celebrate the amazing people across our homes who make a difference every single day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in their third year, the Saint Cecilia’s Care Awards celebrate excellence across eight categories, shining a spotlight on the dedication, compassion and professionalism of the care group’s incredible staff team.

The event promises to be a truly memorable evening – celebrating the very best in care, community, and commitment.