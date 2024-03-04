BBC One's Race Across The World invites residents from Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington to take part

Race Across the World, BBC One’s BAFTA winning hit series, is back and searching for intrepid duos, of all ages, ready to take a step into the unknown and embark on an epic race across land and sea.

On a limited budget and away from the luxuries of modern technology and conveniences, those selected will experience life in some of the world’s most beautiful and remote locations.

Navigating their way across thousands of miles, they will travel through spectacular scenery and dynamic cities, visit ancient wonders, learn local customs, and take part in time-honoured traditions.

The casting studio for Race Across The World are now accepting applications for the next series of Race Across the World.

This experience is open to all, whether you’re a seasoned traveller or total novice.

A spokesperson for the show said: “We want to hear what undertaking a trip like this would mean to you, and with a cash prize at stake, what lengths you would go to win.

“Maybe you’re looking to change something in your life? Or are keen to share the journey with someone special like a family member, best friend, or someone you’ve lost touch with.

"You may even have a very personal reason for wanting to travel at this time in your life or explore a particular part of the world. ”

To apply, visit bbc.co.uk/takepart

To watch previous series of BBC One’s smash hit show, Race Across the World, visit BBC iPlayer and prepare to be inspired!