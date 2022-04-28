BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winning musician to perform at Whitby's Flowergate Hall Community Arts Centre

Forty years after he recorded his first album, Golden Vanity, in 1976, musician Martin Simpson is known as a guitarist of formidable talent.

Equally at home playing English traditional folk, American folk and blues and his own compositions, he is consistently named as one of the very finest fingerstyle guitar players in the world.

He has had the most nominations of any performer in the 18 years of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, 32 times - 13 of those as Musician of the Year, winning that particular accolade twice.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Folk Award-winner Martin Simpson.

Martin’s most recent album, Home Recordings, was released in November last year to the usual critical acclaim.

Support on the night is Nessy Williamson.